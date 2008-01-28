Plover boy undergoes successful lung transplant A two year-old boy from Plover has received a new chance at life after receiving a double lung transplant in a St. Louis hospital. More>>

Non-stop rainfall in Central Wisconsin impacting dams The non-stop rain throughout Central Wisconsin is creating an uncommon situation for this time of year. Dams that feed into the Wisconsin River aren't having to work as hard as they're used to.

Wisconsin works to improve Mississippi River beaches A work crew is spending a week on a Mississippi River island to eradicate invasive plants and poison ivy as part of a state and federal effort to clean up beaches along the waterway.

Chippewa Falls teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student.

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul MGN President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace what he's calling "the dead carcass of Obamacare."

Craft brewers fear last-minute regulations in budget Wisconsin's craft brewers and wineries are trying to head off a plan they fear legislators will tuck into the state budget that would prevent them from selling their products on-site and force them into contracts with distributors.

4 more children reported injured at Indiana water park A county official says he has received reports of four more children being injured at a northwestern Indiana water park that's been ordered closed indefinitely.

Central WI veterans receive free dental care Veterans across Central Wisconsin and the entire country were treated with free dental care as a way to thank them for their service.

Golf outing keeps Marathon Co. teen's memory alive Dozens of people from around the Wausau community hit the links in Brokaw on Saturday to keep the memory of a Wausau teen alive.

Central WI volunteers hope to end human trafficking Around 50 volunteers came together at the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield on Saturday to get a special training that they hope will help put an end to a deadly industry.

Colorado officer escorting Pence motorcade hurt in crash A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

UPDATE: See full Senate health care bill Seven weeks after the House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of the health care bill Thursday.