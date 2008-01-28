A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.
A two year-old boy from Plover has received a new chance at life after receiving a double lung transplant in a St. Louis hospital.
The non-stop rain throughout Central Wisconsin is creating an uncommon situation for this time of year. Dams that feed into the Wisconsin River aren't having to work as hard as they're used to.
A work crew is spending a week on a Mississippi River island to eradicate invasive plants and poison ivy as part of a state and federal effort to clean up beaches along the waterway.
A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student.
President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace what he's calling "the dead carcass of Obamacare."
Wisconsin's craft brewers and wineries are trying to head off a plan they fear legislators will tuck into the state budget that would prevent them from selling their products on-site and force them into contracts with distributors.
A county official says he has received reports of four more children being injured at a northwestern Indiana water park that's been ordered closed indefinitely.
Veterans across Central Wisconsin and the entire country were treated with free dental care as a way to thank them for their service.
Dozens of people from around the Wausau community hit the links in Brokaw on Saturday to keep the memory of a Wausau teen alive.
Around 50 volunteers came together at the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield on Saturday to get a special training that they hope will help put an end to a deadly industry.
A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.
Madison police say a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment.
A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student.
The Marshfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 46-year-old Anna Ineichen who is believed to be endangered.
Seven weeks after the House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of the health care bill Thursday.
A 25-year-old woman is dead following a "disturbance that involved a gunshot" early Wednesday, Forest County Sheriff John Dennee said.
A Wausau bartender is speaking out after being cited in an underage drinking sting.More >>
A student who’s alive today because of CPR hopes his story gets high schoolers across Wisconsin see the importance of training.More >>
It was an unusual gift for Bill Conner on Father's Day-- a stranger gave him a stethoscope, and then the stranger opened his shirt and revealed a long scar.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right during the age of President Donald Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump says he always told a "straight story" about whether he recorded his private conversations with his fired FBI director James Comey.More >>
Isolated showers possible Monday. Sunny and nice Tuesday.More >>
Staying rather chilly into Monday. Isolated showers possible again Monday but sunny and nice Tuesday.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to crack down on distracted driving after what some call staggering numbers.More >>
Now that summer is upon us, people will be spending time at the pool – and not just humans!More >>
Some folks in Oregon might not want to ask, when served an elk burger or a venison steak, where the meat came from.More >>
Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
It was an unusual gift for Bill Conner on Father's Day-- a stranger gave him a stethoscope, and then the stranger opened his shirt and revealed a long scar.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Lawyers for Brendan Dassey, one of two men featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer," say they'll take immediate steps to secure his release now that a federal appeals court says his confession was improperly obtained.More >>
