Home - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top Stories

Read More

1 person dead after car crashes into Rib Mountain pond Video included

A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.

More>>

Plover boy undergoes successful lung transplant Video included

A two year-old boy from Plover has received a new chance at life after receiving a double lung transplant in a St. Louis hospital. 

More>>

Non-stop rainfall in Central Wisconsin impacting dams Video included

The non-stop rain throughout Central Wisconsin is creating an uncommon situation for this time of year.  Dams that feed into the Wisconsin River aren't having to work as hard as they're used to. 

More>>

Wisconsin works to improve Mississippi River beaches

A work crew is spending a week on a Mississippi River island to eradicate invasive plants and poison ivy as part of a state and federal effort to clean up beaches along the waterway.

More>>

Chippewa Falls teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison

A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student. 

More>>

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

MGN MGN

President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace what he's calling "the dead carcass of Obamacare."

More>>

Craft brewers fear last-minute regulations in budget

Wisconsin's craft brewers and wineries are trying to head off a plan they fear legislators will tuck into the state budget that would prevent them from selling their products on-site and force them into contracts with distributors. 

More>>

4 more children reported injured at Indiana water park

A county official says he has received reports of four more children being injured at a northwestern Indiana water park that's been ordered closed indefinitely.

More>>

Central WI veterans receive free dental care

Veterans across Central Wisconsin and the entire country were treated with free dental care as a way to thank them for their service.  

More>>

Golf outing keeps Marathon Co. teen's memory alive Video included

Dozens of people from around the Wausau community hit the links in Brokaw on Saturday to keep the memory of a Wausau teen alive. 

More>>

Central WI volunteers hope to end human trafficking Video included

Around 50 volunteers came together at the Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield on Saturday to get a special training that they hope will help put an end to a deadly industry. 

More>>

Colorado officer escorting Pence motorcade hurt in crash

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

More>>

Madison police say 52-year-old man was stabbed to death

Madison police say a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment.

More>>

Ex-Wisconsin teacher sentenced for sexual assault of student

A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student.

More>>

MISSING: Marshfield woman missing, believed to be endangered Video included

The Marshfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 46-year-old Anna Ineichen who is believed to be endangered.

More>>

UPDATE: See full Senate health care bill Video included

 Seven weeks after the House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of the health care bill Thursday.

More>>

Residents react to deadly incident in Crandon Video included

A 25-year-old woman is dead following a "disturbance that involved a gunshot" early Wednesday, Forest County Sheriff John Dennee said.

More>>

  • Submit your news tips!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We have received your vote.

    Thanks for your idea!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.