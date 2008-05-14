MERRILL (WAOW) - Lincoln County has joined the list of counties with some snowmobile trails open.
The police chief has released the names of two young men involved in a fatal shooting Sunday.
Twenty-five men were arrested, including 13 from Vilas County, in a sex sting that spanned across Wisconsin, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
The Newsline 9 family said good bye to Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Josh Holland Thursday.
A California man is the 20th person convicted in a drug conspiracy that sold nearly 130 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $6 million in Wisconsin in an "effort to create more addicts and therefore more customers," U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said Friday.
Nearly a year after Marshfield Clinic announced plans to build a new 12-bed hospital just minutes away from an existing one that opened in this tourist town in 1954, the project got government approval to proceed.
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - AAA predicts 108 million Americans will travel this holiday season, and most will drive. Marathon County Crime Stoppers has some tips to help you reach your destination safely.
Eleven cows died and a dump truck driver was hurt when the truck lost control and crashed into a barn full of cattle near Wausau, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is asking President-elect Donald Trump to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has refused to halt Wisconsin's presidential recount.
MERRILL (WAOW) - A music teacher who has volunteered to direct the Merrill City Band for 37 years says her reason for it is simple.
NEW LONDON (WAOW) - A 31-year-old man is dead after he was confronted by police and produced a weapon, New London Police Chief Jeffrey Schlueter said Friday.
ANTIGO (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker is calling for more discussion about bullying in the wake of a shooting outside a high school prom in northern Wisconsin.
ANTIGO (WAOW) - The teenage gunman who wounded two teens at the Antigo High School prom rode a bicycle to the school, carrying a rifle, Police Chief Eric Roller said Monday.
ANTIGO (WAOW) - Within hours of a shooting outside the Antigo High School prom, police searched the home of the 18-year-old shooter and seized 33 items, included what was described as "teen suicide reading materials," according to Langlade County court records reviewed Tuesday.
ANTIGO (WAOW) - The teenager seriously wounded in the Antigo High School prom shooting was released from a Wausau hospital Friday, Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller said.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A fatal bat disease continues to spread across Wisconsin.
The first nine acts have been announced for Rhinelander's Hodag Country Festival. More>>
Newsline 9 is happy to announce a new partnership with a popular country music festival. WAOW TV is now the TV sponsor for Hodag for the first time in more than 15 years.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin's deer population is growing geographically and in prevalence.
Caterpillar's restructuring plans include eliminating more than 200 jobs in northern Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Assembly Republicans are pushing to eliminate the minimum hunting age in Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin health officials say a death has been linked to this summer's outbreak of a fungal disease in northeastern Wisconsin.
RHINELANDER (WAOW) - It was a routine day at Wild Instincts. Someone dropped off three baby raccoons, their eyes not yet open. More>>
PRENTICE (WAOW) - Ron DeBoth never hesitates to volunteer -- whether it involves fighting fires, mowing his church's lawn, donating blood or making sure there's plenty of food for a community celebration. More>>
SUGAR CAMP (WAOW) - The Jefferson Award winners for July have worked together for six years, volunteering to make a difference in Sugar Camp by organizing two big events. More>>
PELICAN LAKE (WAOW) - A Pelican Lake man who volunteers as an emergency medical technician and does other things to help his community is the Jefferson Award aware winner for June. More>>
TOMAHAWK (WAOW)- Jim Wise of Tomahawk is our Jefferson Award winner. More>>
Authorities have recovered the body of a Florida man who fell overboard while fishing in a northern Wisconsin lake. More>>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge has sentenced a northern Wisconsin woman to a year and a day in prison for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb sentenced 58-year-old Cornelia Mutter of St. Germain on Thursday. More>>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin just got some bad budget news. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said in a memo sent Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press that it is not expecting any additional tax revenue over the next two years. More>>
Some school closings and delays are coming into our newsroom. More>>
The Vilas County Sheriff's Department is holding a a public forum tonight to talk about the death of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found outside a Presque Isle store late last week.
ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -- Two people from Wausau are now in custody in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. More>>
Newsline 9 is your home for all things Packers Saturday as the Green and Gold takes on the St. Louis Rams. More>>
A new Internet craze is sweeping the country – it's called the Ice Bucket Challenge! More>>
RHINELANDER (WAOW) – Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss a domestic abuse charge against the longtime superintendent of the Three Lakes School District if he breaks no laws for 90 days, the Oneida County district attorney said Friday. More>>
The majesty and might of ice left untamed is now on display at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore area along Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin. But for a limited time only. More>>
It's time for a three-meal journey across north-central Wisconsin to find where the locals eat.
The National Weather Service will have widespread winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories across the state of Wisconsin active on Monday. More>>
Some incredible images of animals roaming the wilderness around the world have been captured using trail cameras.
But the concept of placing specialized cameras in nature to scout for animals originated from the idea of a Park Falls, Wis. man. More>>
The National Weather Service will have a wind chill advisory active for the entire Newsline 9 viewing area starting at 6 p.m. tonight. More>>
The National Weather Service has confirmed an 80-year-old weather record was broken on Wednesday compliments of the very cold air that has dominated the region for several days. More>>
The Heisman Trophy is arguably one of the most coveted awards in American athletics.
But the connection between John Heisman, whom the trophy is named after, and the city of Rhinelander in Oneida County is arguably one of Wisconsin's best kept secrets. More>>
Trail cameras are catching much more than deer walking around the woods of Wisconsin. More>>
A 23-year-old man was arrested after three ounces of heroin and more than $3,000 in cash was seized in Merrill Tuesday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
MERRILL (WAOW) - The Salvation Army's bell-ringing campaign to raise at least $37,000 this Christmas season got a big boost Friday - a $15,000 check.
Sound the horns! Merrill High School kicked off our Band Battle on Wake Up Wisconsin!
Icy roads, sidewalks and power lines remained a problem throughout central Wisconsin Monday morning.
MERRILL (WAOW)- A former Merrill educator is recognized for his efforts to see the River Bend Trail in Merrill become reality. More>>
58-year-old Bob Akey is hanging up his helmet after 27 years at the Merrill Fire Department.
Gov. Scott Walker's new book comes out Tuesday. More>>
To illustrate his points in his new book, Walker often cites stories of his interactions across the state, including north central Wisconsin. More>>
