13 Vilas Co. suspects arrested in sex sting Twenty-five men were arrested, including 13 from Vilas County, in a sex sting that spanned across Wisconsin, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

California man is 20th suspect convicted in central Wis. meth ring A California man is the 20th person convicted in a drug conspiracy that sold nearly 130 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $6 million in Wisconsin in an "effort to create more addicts and therefore more customers," U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said Friday.

Marshfield Clinic gets OK to build $35 million hospital in Minocqua Nearly a year after Marshfield Clinic announced plans to build a new 12-bed hospital just minutes away from an existing one that opened in this tourist town in 1954, the project got government approval to proceed.

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Holiday travel safety RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - AAA predicts 108 million Americans will travel this holiday season, and most will drive. Marathon County Crime Stoppers has some tips to help you reach your destination safely.

11 cows die when gravel truck smashes into rural Wausau barn Facebook / Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office Eleven cows died and a dump truck driver was hurt when the truck lost control and crashed into a barn full of cattle near Wausau, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Walker asks Trump for more control over refugees MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is asking President-elect Donald Trump to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism.

August 2016 Jefferson Award Winner: Merrill city band director MERRILL (WAOW) - A music teacher who has volunteered to direct the Merrill City Band for 37 years says her reason for it is simple.

UPDATE: Man, 31, dead in New London police shooting NEW LONDON (WAOW) - A 31-year-old man is dead after he was confronted by police and produced a weapon, New London Police Chief Jeffrey Schlueter said Friday.

Walker calls for more discussion about bullying after Antigo shooting ANTIGO (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker is calling for more discussion about bullying in the wake of a shooting outside a high school prom in northern Wisconsin.

Antigo gunman, 18, rode bike to prom before wounding two teens Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller (left) and school Principal Tom Zamzow ANTIGO (WAOW) - The teenage gunman who wounded two teens at the Antigo High School prom rode a bicycle to the school, carrying a rifle, Police Chief Eric Roller said Monday.

'Teen suicide reading materials' found in Antigo teen's home ANTIGO (WAOW) - Within hours of a shooting outside the Antigo High School prom, police searched the home of the 18-year-old shooter and seized 33 items, included what was described as "teen suicide reading materials," according to Langlade County court records reviewed Tuesday.

Teen wounded in Antigo prom shooting released from hospital ANTIGO (WAOW) - The teenager seriously wounded in the Antigo High School prom shooting was released from a Wausau hospital Friday, Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller said.

Hodag announces TV partnership with Newsline 9 Newsline 9 is happy to announce a new partnership with a popular country music festival. WAOW TV is now the TV sponsor for Hodag for the first time in more than 15 years.

May 2015 Jefferson Award: Mark Naniot RHINELANDER (WAOW) - It was a routine day at Wild Instincts. Someone dropped off three baby raccoons, their eyes not yet open.

Sept. 2015 Jefferson Award: Ron DeBoth PRENTICE (WAOW) - Ron DeBoth never hesitates to volunteer -- whether it involves fighting fires, mowing his church's lawn, donating blood or making sure there's plenty of food for a community celebration.

July 2015 Jefferson Awards: Cynthia Wallis & Gloria Hanson SUGAR CAMP (WAOW) - The Jefferson Award winners for July have worked together for six years, volunteering to make a difference in Sugar Camp by organizing two big events.

June 2015 Jefferson Award: Steve Sharon PELICAN LAKE (WAOW) - A Pelican Lake man who volunteers as an emergency medical technician and does other things to help his community is the Jefferson Award aware winner for June.

March 2015 Jefferson Award: Jim Wise TOMAHAWK (WAOW)- Jim Wise of Tomahawk is our Jefferson Award winner.

Body of fisherman recovered from northern Wisconsin lake Authorities have recovered the body of a Florida man who fell overboard while fishing in a northern Wisconsin lake.

Northwoods woman gets prison for tax fraud MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge has sentenced a northern Wisconsin woman to a year and a day in prison for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb sentenced 58-year-old Cornelia Mutter of St. Germain on Thursday.

Bad budget news for Wisconsin: No new money MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin just got some bad budget news. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said in a memo sent Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press that it is not expecting any additional tax revenue over the next two years.

School closings and delays Some school closings and delays are coming into our newsroom.

Public forum tonight to discuss woman's death in Vilas County The Vilas County Sheriff's Department is holding a a public forum tonight to talk about the death of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found outside a Presque Isle store late last week.

Packers preseason game on Newsline 9 Newsline 9 is your home for all things Packers Saturday as the Green and Gold takes on the St. Louis Rams.

School superintendent accused of domestic abuse RHINELANDER (WAOW) – Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss a domestic abuse charge against the longtime superintendent of the Three Lakes School District if he breaks no laws for 90 days, the Oneida County district attorney said Friday.

Journey to Wisconsin's ice caves of the Apostle Islands The majesty and might of ice left untamed is now on display at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore area along Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin. But for a limited time only.

Radar Alert Another round of winter weather The National Weather Service will have widespread winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories across the state of Wisconsin active on Monday.

Caught on camera: Wisconsin's heritage of trail cameras Some incredible images of animals roaming the wilderness around the world have been captured using trail cameras.



But the concept of placing specialized cameras in nature to scout for animals originated from the idea of a Park Falls, Wis. man.

Wind chill advisory active tonight The National Weather Service will have a wind chill advisory active for the entire Newsline 9 viewing area starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

80-year-old temperature record broken The National Weather Service has confirmed an 80-year-old weather record was broken on Wednesday compliments of the very cold air that has dominated the region for several days.

Rhinelander's connection to the Heisman Trophy The Heisman Trophy is arguably one of the most coveted awards in American athletics.



But the connection between John Heisman, whom the trophy is named after, and the city of Rhinelander in Oneida County is arguably one of Wisconsin's best kept secrets.

Special Report: Caught on Camera Trail cameras are catching much more than deer walking around the woods of Wisconsin.

Merrill man charged after $28K in heroin seized A 23-year-old man was arrested after three ounces of heroin and more than $3,000 in cash was seized in Merrill Tuesday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

$15,000 donation boosts Merrill bell-ringing campaign MERRILL (WAOW) - The Salvation Army's bell-ringing campaign to raise at least $37,000 this Christmas season got a big boost Friday - a $15,000 check.