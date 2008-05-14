**Northwoods - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails now open

MERRILL (WAOW) - Lincoln County has joined the list of counties with some snowmobile trails open.

More>>

UPDATE: Conover, Eagle River men involved in fatal shooting

The police chief has released the names of two young men involved in a fatal shooting Sunday.

More>>

13 Vilas Co. suspects arrested in sex sting

Twenty-five men were arrested, including 13 from Vilas County, in a sex sting that spanned across Wisconsin, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

More>>

Wake Up Wisconsin says farewell to anchor Josh Holland Video included

The Newsline 9 family said good bye to Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Josh Holland Thursday.

More>>

California man is 20th suspect convicted in central Wis. meth ring Video included

A California man is the 20th person convicted in a drug conspiracy that sold nearly 130 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $6 million in Wisconsin in an "effort to create more addicts and therefore more customers," U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said Friday. 

More>>

Marshfield Clinic gets OK to build $35 million hospital in Minocqua Video included

Nearly a year after Marshfield Clinic announced plans to build a new 12-bed hospital just minutes away from an existing one that opened in this tourist town in 1954, the project got government approval to proceed. 

More>>

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Holiday travel safety

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - AAA predicts 108 million Americans will travel this holiday season, and most will drive. Marathon County Crime Stoppers has some tips to help you reach your destination safely.

More>>

11 cows die when gravel truck smashes into rural Wausau barn

Facebook / Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook / Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office

Eleven cows died and a dump truck driver was hurt when the truck lost control and crashed into a barn full of cattle near Wausau, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday. 

More>>

Walker asks Trump for more control over refugees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is asking President-elect Donald Trump to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism. 

More>>

UPDATE: Federal judge refuses to halt Wisconsin's recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has refused to halt Wisconsin's presidential recount.

More>>

August 2016 Jefferson Award Winner: Merrill city band director

MERRILL (WAOW) - A music teacher who has volunteered to direct the Merrill City Band for 37 years says her reason for it is simple.

More>>

UPDATE: Man, 31, dead in New London police shooting

NEW LONDON (WAOW) - A 31-year-old man is dead after he was confronted by police and produced a weapon, New London Police Chief Jeffrey Schlueter said Friday.

More>>

Walker calls for more discussion about bullying after Antigo shooting

ANTIGO (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker is calling for more discussion about bullying in the wake of a shooting outside a high school prom in northern Wisconsin. 

More>>

Antigo gunman, 18, rode bike to prom before wounding two teens

Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller (left) and school Principal Tom Zamzow Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller (left) and school Principal Tom Zamzow

ANTIGO (WAOW) - The teenage gunman who wounded two teens at the Antigo High School prom rode a bicycle to the school, carrying a rifle, Police Chief Eric Roller said Monday.

More>>

'Teen suicide reading materials' found in Antigo teen's home

ANTIGO (WAOW) - Within hours of a shooting outside the Antigo High School prom, police searched the home of the 18-year-old shooter and seized 33 items, included what was described as "teen suicide reading materials," according to Langlade County court records reviewed Tuesday. 

More>>

Teen wounded in Antigo prom shooting released from hospital

ANTIGO (WAOW) - The teenager seriously wounded in the Antigo High School prom shooting was released from a Wausau hospital Friday, Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller said. 

More>>

Fatal bat disease spreads in Wisconsin

  MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A fatal bat disease continues to spread across Wisconsin.     

More>>

First nine acts of Hodag announced

The first nine acts have been announced for Rhinelander's Hodag Country Festival. More>>

Hodag announces TV partnership with Newsline 9

Newsline 9 is happy to announce a new partnership with a popular country music festival. WAOW TV is now the TV sponsor for Hodag for the first time in more than 15 years.

More>>

DNR: CWD, the fatal deer disease, is growing in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin's deer population is growing geographically and in prevalence. 

More>>

220 Caterpillar jobs eliminated in northern Wisconsin

Caterpillar's restructuring plans include eliminating more than 200 jobs in northern Wisconsin.

More>>

GOP lawmaker: Wisconsin needs no minimum hunting age

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Assembly Republicans are pushing to eliminate the minimum hunting age in Wisconsin. 

More>>

1 death linked to summer's fungal outbreak in NE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin health officials say a death has been linked to this summer's outbreak of a fungal disease in northeastern Wisconsin.

More>>

May 2015 Jefferson Award: Mark Naniot

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - It was a routine day at Wild Instincts. Someone dropped off three baby raccoons, their eyes not yet open. More>>

Sept. 2015 Jefferson Award: Ron DeBoth

PRENTICE (WAOW) - Ron DeBoth never hesitates to volunteer -- whether it involves fighting fires, mowing his church's lawn, donating blood or making sure there's plenty of food for a community celebration. More>>

July 2015 Jefferson Awards: Cynthia Wallis & Gloria Hanson

SUGAR CAMP (WAOW) - The Jefferson Award winners for July have worked together for six years, volunteering to make a difference in Sugar Camp by organizing two big events. More>>

June 2015 Jefferson Award: Steve Sharon

PELICAN LAKE (WAOW) - A Pelican Lake man who volunteers as an emergency medical technician and does other things to help his community is the Jefferson Award aware winner for June. More>>

March 2015 Jefferson Award: Jim Wise

TOMAHAWK (WAOW)- Jim Wise of Tomahawk is our Jefferson Award winner. More>>

Body of fisherman recovered from northern Wisconsin lake

Authorities have recovered the body of a Florida man who fell overboard while fishing in a northern Wisconsin lake. More>>

Northwoods woman gets prison for tax fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge has sentenced a northern Wisconsin woman to a year and a day in prison for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb sentenced 58-year-old Cornelia Mutter of St. Germain on Thursday. More>>

Bad budget news for Wisconsin: No new money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin just got some bad budget news. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said in a memo sent Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press that it is not expecting any additional tax revenue over the next two years.  More>>

School closings and delays

Some school closings and delays are coming into our newsroom. More>>

Public forum tonight to discuss woman's death in Vilas County

The Vilas County Sheriff's Department is holding a a public forum tonight to talk about the death of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found outside a Presque Isle store late last week.
More>>

UPDATE: Two in custody in connection with Rhinelander credit card theft case

ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -- Two people from Wausau are now in custody in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. More>>

Packers preseason game on Newsline 9

Newsline 9 is your home for all things Packers Saturday as the Green and Gold takes on the St. Louis Rams. More>>

Justin Loew accepts Ice Bucket Challenge

A new Internet craze is sweeping the country – it's called the Ice Bucket Challenge! More>>

School superintendent accused of domestic abuse Video included

RHINELANDER (WAOW) – Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss a domestic abuse charge against the longtime superintendent of the Three Lakes School District if he breaks no laws for 90 days, the Oneida County district attorney said Friday. More>>

Journey to Wisconsin's ice caves of the Apostle Islands

The majesty and might of ice left untamed is now on display at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore area along Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin. But for a limited time only.  More>>

Where the Locals Eat: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

It's time for a three-meal journey across north-central Wisconsin to find where the locals eat.
More>>

Radar Alert

Another round of winter weather

The National Weather Service will have widespread winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories across the state of Wisconsin active on Monday. More>>

Caught on camera: Wisconsin's heritage of trail cameras

Some incredible images of animals roaming the wilderness around the world have been captured using trail cameras.

But the concept of placing specialized cameras in nature to scout for animals originated from the idea of a Park Falls, Wis. man. More>>

Wind chill advisory active tonight

The National Weather Service will have a wind chill advisory active for the entire Newsline 9 viewing area starting at 6 p.m. tonight. More>>

80-year-old temperature record broken

The National Weather Service has confirmed an 80-year-old weather record was broken on Wednesday compliments of the very cold air that has dominated the region for several days. More>>

Rhinelander's connection to the Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is arguably one of the most coveted awards in American athletics.

But the connection between John Heisman, whom the trophy is named after, and the city of Rhinelander in Oneida County is arguably one of Wisconsin's best kept secrets. More>>

Special Report: Caught on Camera

Trail cameras are catching much more than deer walking around the woods of Wisconsin. More>>

Merrill man charged after $28K in heroin seized Video included

A 23-year-old man was arrested after three ounces of heroin and more than $3,000 in cash was seized in Merrill Tuesday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

More>>

$15,000 donation boosts Merrill bell-ringing campaign

MERRILL (WAOW) - The Salvation Army's bell-ringing campaign to raise at least $37,000 this Christmas season got a big boost Friday - a $15,000 check. 

More>>

BAND BATTLE: Merrill High School band shows off on Wake Up

Sound the horns! Merrill High School kicked off our Band Battle on Wake Up Wisconsin!

More>>

Rain creates icy roads, knocks out power to hundreds in northern Wis.

MGN MGN

Icy roads, sidewalks and power lines remained a problem throughout central Wisconsin Monday morning.

More>>

April 2015 Jefferson Award: Gene Bebel

MERRILL (WAOW)- A former Merrill educator is recognized for his efforts to see the River Bend Trail in Merrill become reality. More>>

Calling it a Career: Captain Bob Akey

58-year-old Bob Akey is hanging up his helmet after 27 years at the Merrill Fire Department.
More>>

In-depth: Walker's new book tells story of Act 10 saga

Gov. Scott Walker's new book comes out Tuesday. More>>

Tidbits from Walker's book: Stories from north central Wisconsin

To illustrate his points in his new book, Walker often cites stories of his interactions across the state, including north central Wisconsin. More>>

  • Submit your news tips!

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We have received your vote.

    Thanks for your idea!

Most Viewed

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up for Breaking News Updates via E-mail

    Get breaking news alerts from the Newsline 9 team here.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.