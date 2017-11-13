Gun store owners weigh in on proposal for tighter weapon securit - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gun store owners weigh in on proposal for tighter weapon security

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Connect

A new proposal requiring gun shop owners to lock their weapons after hours is receiving mixed reactions in Central Wisconsin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.