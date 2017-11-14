5 dead in California shootings, including gunman - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

5 dead in California shootings, including gunman

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Connect

Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.