Hunger and homelessness bus tour in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hunger and homelessness bus tour in Wausau

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Connect

People in Wausau boarded a bus today to see how the community is helping the hungry and homeless in honor of national hunger and homelessness week. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.