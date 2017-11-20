SPECIAL REPORT: Still Behind the Wheel - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Still Behind the Wheel

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Connect

Drinking is part of our culture here in Wisconsin, but with that comes the unfortunate drawback of drunken driving.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.