New charges filed against man in NYC bike path attack - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New charges filed against man in NYC bike path attack

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Connect

A 22-count indictment has been returned charging a man in the slayings of eight people during a truck attack on a bike path in New York City.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.