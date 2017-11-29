Walker announces national ad campaign to attract workers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker announces national ad campaign to attract workers

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Gov. Scott Walker is calling on the Legislature to approve nearly $7 million to pay for a national ad campaign to bring more workers into Wisconsin.

