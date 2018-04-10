State Patrol warns drivers during Work Zone Awareness Week - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

State Patrol warns drivers during Work Zone Awareness Week

By Christopher Watkins, Social Media, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.