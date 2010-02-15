How Jefferson Award winners are chosen

Each month, Newsline 9 features a local Jefferson award winner. This person's self-less acts have made a huge impact in our community. You can nominate someone for a local Jefferson Award by clicking here and filling out the form.

Each year, Newsline 9 and the Marshfield Clinic hold a banquette to recognize all the local Jefferson Award winners. The banquette is held in November at the City Grill in Wausau. At this banquette, a panel of judges honors one of the local Jefferson Award winners as the overall local winner for the year. That person will then travel to Washington D.C. in June to represent our area at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony where a national winner is chosen.