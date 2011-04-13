Build from the Heart house almost finished!

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- The community project to build a Wausau family a new, handicapped accessible home is just weeks from completion.

You'll remember, the Northcentral Wisconsin community has banded together to help build Chris and Annie Teeters a new home for their two children, Zak and Callie. They were born with a rare disorder, leaving them severely disabled.

The Teeters home will also include a community room for other families with disabled children to use.

There is still some work to be done on the house like wiring lights and installing cabinets and bathroom fixtures. In just a few weeks, the Teeters family will move in.

Chris Teeters says, "We're nearing the end. We're almost to the point where we're ready for the flooring to be installed. This week the overhead lift system in the community room will be placed in and also in the kid's bedroom and bathrooms. So, once that's done we should be able to get the floor installed and the cabinets after that. So, we're getting really close."

There's a fundraiser Thursday, April 14, to benefit the Build from the Heart project. The country band, The Dirt Drifters, will play at Dale's Weston Lanes. You can get tickets in advance at any River Valley Bank location or at WDEZ. You can also buy them the night of the show at the door. Proceeds from the show will go toward the community room.

If you can't make it to the show, you can still donate to the project. Just make a check out of Noah's Never Ending Rainbow and write "Teeters Campaign" on the memo line. You can make a donation at any River Valley Bank location.

Online Reporter: Cami Mountain