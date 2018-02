Social Media and Content Manager - WAOW

If you are passionate about the power of social media, winning breaking news and always eager to deliver engaging content—here’s your chance. As a key member of the newsroom, you will report to the news director and play a critical management role at a dominant TV station. Plus, you get to join a family owned company and live in a gorgeous part of the country.

Quincy Media’s WAOW-TV in Wausau, WI is looking for a Social Media and Content Manager. Committed to strong journalism and community service, we are looking for a leader, a coach and a hands-on social media expert to help us go to new heights.

The successful candidate must have solid news judgement, exceptional writing skills as well as strong creativity, planning leadership and communication skills. The position will also work closely with our marketing and sales teams to help them create and execute effective campaigns across all our platforms.

This job isn’t about coding. It’s about telling great stories with accuracy and immediacy. It’s about being creative and being willing to try new things.

A degree in social media/journalism and 2 years of experience preferred. Knowledge of Facebook best practices for journalists, Social News Desk, Frankly Media/Worldnow CMS, Google 360 analytics and INews preferred.

If you think you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager

cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer