Director - WAOW

WAOW-TV is seeking applicants for a Director position. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, have multi-tasking abilities, and excellent organizational skills. Additionally, the candidate must be eager to learn and be self-motivated.
Responsibilities include technical directing newscasts as well as operating character generators, audio boards and robotic cameras. Basic understanding of Newsroom Control systems is a plus, but not required. The candidate will need to possess the necessary technical skills to interface with computer systems running a variety of operating systems as well as the ability to learn new systems. Other aspects of the job include Master Control duties and tasks, such as show preparation and linear feed recording.
The successful candidate will have excellent computer skills and people skills. Previous experience in Television production is desired. Variable hours and days should be expected including morning, night, weekend and holiday shifts. Training is available and likely necessary for an applicant with the right aptitude and technical skills.
If you qualify and want to join our team, send a cover letter and resume to:
Jeff Fass
Operations Manager / Assistant Chief Engineer
jfass@waow.com
1908 Grand Avenue
Wausau, WI 54403
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Throughout QMI, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.
WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.