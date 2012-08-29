Director - WAOW

WAOW-TV is seeking applicants for a Director position. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, have multi-tasking abilities, and excellent organizational skills. Additionally, the candidate must be eager to learn and be self-motivated.

Responsibilities include technical directing newscasts as well as operating character generators, audio boards and robotic cameras. Basic understanding of Newsroom Control systems is a plus, but not required. The candidate will need to possess the necessary technical skills to interface with computer systems running a variety of operating systems as well as the ability to learn new systems. Other aspects of the job include Master Control duties and tasks, such as show preparation and linear feed recording.

The successful candidate will have excellent computer skills and people skills. Previous experience in Television production is desired. Variable hours and days should be expected including morning, night, weekend and holiday shifts. Training is available and likely necessary for an applicant with the right aptitude and technical skills.

If you qualify and want to join our team, send a cover letter and resume to:

Jeff Fass

Operations Manager / Assistant Chief Engineer

jfass@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

