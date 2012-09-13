Torgerson remains jailed

The attorney for Kristopher Torgerson and a Marathon County Prosecutor met Thursday for a scheduling conference.

The lawyers paved the way to schedule an arraignment hearing for Torgerson, who will enter a plea on a felony drug charge. Assistant Marathon County District Attorney Lance Leonhard said, "Mr. Torgerson was arrested by police after they found methamphetamine in his possession."

After Torgerson's August 8th arrest, Wausau police named him as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of 22-year old Stephanie Low. She vanished from her Wausau apartment in October of 2010. Police say the two knew each other, but would not elaborate on the nature of the relationship.

The prosecutor and Torgerson's defense attorney refused to comment on Torgerson's connection with Low or the investigation.

Wausau police say right now Torgerson is not a suspect in Stephanie Low's disappearance. So far no charges have been filed against him in connection with that case.

Torgerson is being held in the Marathon County jail on a probation hold, as the result of his drug arrest.