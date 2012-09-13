Sports Multimedia Journalist

Today’s sports coverage is about much more than highlights. WAOW-TV in Wausau, WI is looking for an ambitious journalist to find, shoot, write, and edit market-leading sports stories.

WAOW provides the best high school coverage in the market.

Additionally, we are the area’s “Official Packers Station” with special Packers programming and coverage.

If you’re willing to work hard and learn fast, this job is the perfect foot-in-the-door at our company. WAOW is part of Quincy, a family owned media company operating 16 television stations in a variety of market sizes. That means journalists who excel can expect internal opportunities for professional growth.

A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred. A good driving record and flexible schedule are required.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send your link or DVD, cover letter and resume to:

Mark Durham

News Director

mdurham@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer