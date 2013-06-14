Tara Schessler, Account Executive

Tara has worked in a variety of areas at WAOW. Starting at TV-9 in 2005 as Program Director, Traffic Coordinator and Local Sales Assistant she has gained knowledge of the television world from behind the scenes. After a couple of years, Tara left WAOW to get her real-world marketing and sales degree by working for a development company and then a cabinet manufacturer. She's helped develop a product and its national distribution network as well as handle marketing and advertising for a business.

Now, as an Account Executive at WAOW and with her vast knowledge and experience on both sides of the advertising table, Tara is passionate and determined to help local businesses with solution based advertising. She has your best interest at heart and believes she can make a difference in your bottom-line.

Tara also enjoys volunteering her time with the Central Wisconsin affiliate of Susan G Komen and the Wausau Curling Center.

Contact:

Tara Schessler

715.843.9249

tschessler@waow.com