Brandon Kinnard

Brandon is the sports director at WAOW. He joined the Newsline 9 sports team in February 2014 as a multimedia journalist and sports anchor before becoming the sports director in April of 2015.



Before coming to WAOW, Brandon worked at WLUK FOX 11 in Green Bay where he had been a production assistant and an intern in the sports department.



In December 2013, Brandon received a degree in Radio/TV/Film from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. During his time there, he won numerous statewide, regional and national collegiate broadcasting awards for his coverage of UW-Oshkosh athletics with UWO's student media outlets Titan TV and WRST. In 2012, Brandon covered the UW Oshkosh football team's WIAC Championship season and NCAA Tournament Final Four run. For the 2012 and 2013 seasons, Brandon was also the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Northwoods League's Green Bay Bullfrogs and looks forward to covering the Woodchucks here in Wausau.



Brandon is a native of Green Bay and grew up as a Packers season ticket holder and shareholder. He is grateful for the opportunity to remain in his home state of Wisconsin and looks forward to exploring a new area of the Badger State.



Contact Brandon: Email | Twitter | Facebook

