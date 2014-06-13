Rebecca Ribley joined the Newsline 9 team in May 2014.

She started as the Wood County Bureau multimedia journalist and made the move to the Newsline 9 Anchor desk full-time in 2015.

Rebecca is from Medina, Ohio. She graduated from Ashland University in May 2014 where she majored in digital media journalism and minored in theater. While at AU, she was a reporter, anchor, and producer of the university's news channel, TV-20. She found herself writing articles for the newspaper and reporting news updates on the radio. She also frequented the stage where she performed in eight main stage productions.

Rebecca had the pleasure of interning with WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio during the summer of 2013. She was able to work hands-on with reporters at the station to bring breaking news to people all over the world.

Rebecca enjoys water skiing and singing in her free time. She loves the central Wisconsin area and looks forward to keeping you all informed.

Contact Rebecca: Email | Twitter | Facebook

