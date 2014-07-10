July 2014 Jefferson Award: Jeanne Osgood Posted: Thursday, July 10, 2014 4:32 PM EDT Posted:

WAUSAU (WAOW)--Jeanne Osgood of Adams County is our Jefferson Award winner for the month of July.



Jeanne lives in the Town of Rome and volunteers for many non-profit groups.



She started her volunteer work at the Lester Public Library.



"When I retired I and moved to Rome I started volunteering at the library. I just love it and then I found other places that needed help and it just sort of grew out of that," said Jeanne Osgood.



She not only volunteers inside the library but does gardening outside in the the public gardens.



At her church she is active in many activities, she also provides in-home visits to hospice patients and enjoys her work with the Romemakers which are a community education group.



In her free time she says she enjoys taking university classes.



"I am loving learning and loving doing. Life is good," said Osgood.

