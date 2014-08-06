Mike Breunling joins the weather team at Newsline 9 with more than 17 years of experience bringing coverage to viewers in central Wisconsin. A primary focus of his work has been education, including hundreds of visits to area schools.



Mike was awarded a Special Educators Award by the State of Wisconsin for his efforts in Distance Learning for elementary students, as well as a Special Service Award from the Wausau School District. His on air efforts have earned several Best Weathercast Awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.



Mike has been a trained Spotter and Cooperative Observer for the National Weather Service for many years. He earned his AMS Seal of Approval in 1999.



Mike obtained his M.S. in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at UW-Madison. Prior to that he earned a B.S. in Horticultre from Michigan State University, and practiced Landscape Design in central Ohio for nearly a decade.



A native of southwest Michigan, Mike enjoys working in his yard, fishing, tennis, and playing the drums. He is a certified Lay Speaker in the United Methodist Church. He and wife Debbie enjoy traveling.

