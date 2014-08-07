Aug. 2014 Jefferson Award Winner: Jonita Schuman

WHITE LAKE (WAOW)-- Jonita Schuman is our Jefferson Award winner for August.



Three years ago, the Town of Wolf River Volunteer Fire Department put out a call on Facebook seeking a volunteer to write grants.



Schuman answered the call, joined the department's auxiliary and helped firefighters get new rescue equipment.



Since that time, she's taken on other roles - filling out national fire reports and responding to emergency calls to back up members of the firefighting team.



"We do a lot of search and rescue. It's a big part of what we do here, and with the incident command keeping track of the teams. We keep an eye on people and you know, I've known some of these people all of my life," Schuman said.

The Town of Wolf River is near White Lake in eastern Langlade County.



The fire chief and assistant chief call Schuman a valuable member of the team.



She says she has one reason for lending a helping hand.



"If no one volunteers, the whole community suffers," Schuman said.







