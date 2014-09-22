Stephanie Low's body found

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- After four years of searching and hoping for any clue, Wausau police say the now know what happened to Stephanie Low.

"On Friday September 19th detectives traveled to the Wabeno area with Torgerson and Torgerson located the grave-site where Stephanie's body was eventually found," said Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardel.



Wausau's Police Chief says Kristopher Torgerson, who's behind bars in an unrelated case, led them to Low's grave in the Chequamegon National Forest, about seven tenths of a mile off a remote path.

Detectives brought in a crew to dig and discovered the remains a foot and a half below the surface.

"We feel for the family," said Hardel. "This has been a four year battle with all of us-- not just the police department, but Stephanie Low's family."

Police say Torgerson told witnesses how Low was killed.. back in 2010.

According to the police chief, Torgerson told the witnesses he went to Low's apartment to get drugs -- and when she fought back, he strangled and stabbed her.

Torgerson has not confessed to the murder but police say they have recommended charges be filed against him.

"We're very confident and we are very happy the state attorney general office has agreed to prosecute," Hardel said.



Something Low's family has been waiting for.

Detectives have spent thousands of hours pouring through documents and following leads, looking for any trace of Low.

"After four years the detectives feel great satisfaction. At least we are going to hold the person responsible for this murder we will hold him responsible," said Hardel.

At this point no charges have been filed against Torgerson.

Chief Hardel says the investigation is still ongoing.