Oct. 2014 Jefferson Award: Richard and Marianne Deede

ANTIGO (WAOW) - A rural Langlade County couple is honored for making a "field of dreams" become reality.

Richard and Marianne Deede of Polar received a Jefferson Award for donating 13 acres of land to their township in 2000 to replace a baseball diamond and for volunteering to maintain the park.



"The old ballpark was on one side of the road and parking and bathrooms on the other side. So when they sent a letter out looking for land, we stepped up to the plate," said Richard Deede.



The property the Deedes donated is now known as the Polar Recreation Ball Park.



It has two ball diamonds, an enclosed pavilion with a full kitchen and a rock and plant garden overlooking what was once a farm field.



The Deedes say their next project will be upgrading the existing playground area.



"Every project we have done here has been through the hard work of volunteers. Not just us, but others in the community have helped out and raised money and given their time to this park. There is a long list of names," the husband said.





