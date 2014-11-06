Jefferson Award Winner: John Pellegrino

WAUSAU (WAOW) - John Pellegrino of Wausau enjoys volunteering to help others in the community.

"That's what our country was built on, that teamwork and doing things together," said Pellegrino.

Pellegrino served in the Navy during the Vietnam war. He is now an active member of American Legion Post 10 in Wausau serving as commander of the Honor Guard.



He has organized and taken part in nearly 1,300 military funerals and believes it's a vital link for military families.



"We want them to be proud of their family members that served for our country," said Pellegrino.



He also helps organize the send-off and return activities for Never Forgotten Honor Flights, where veterans travel to Washington, D. C. to see the war memorials built in their honor.



Despite a busy schedule volunteering for military activities, Pellegrino is also active in the Samoset Boy Scout Council, overseeing 49 scouting units.



He says he wouldn't have it any other way and encourages others to do the same.



"Anybody who can volunteer, whether it be a soup kitchen or shoveling snow for someone who can't shovel, do it. Help them," said Pellegrino.