Teen chosen to represent central Wis in national Jefferson Awards

Rachel Ley of Stevens Point will represent our area at the National Jefferson Awards Celebration in Washington.



The selection committee revealed their choice at a banquet Thursday night.



Ley developed a literacy program which provides books to the parents of newborns. The high school senior began "Literacy for Little Ones" in 2009.



Ley says the key to anyone who wants to help their community is passion.



"Whether for me it's with literacy, going to homeless shelters, any way you can help, something you're passionate about, because once you're passionate, you really can give yourself completely to it and make a huge difference," said Ley.



