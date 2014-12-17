Get the Newsline 9 news app!

The Newsline 9 app is FREE and easy to download!

It's now easier than ever to take Newsline 9 with you wherever you go. Download the app for your iPhone or Android device today! Simply search "WAOW" in the app store or in Google Play.

From top stories to sports scores, from closings and cancellations to live streaming coverage of breaking news – be the first to know about everything going on in your backyard with the app.

Download the WAOW app for iPhone, iPad and iPod by clicking here.

Download the WAOW app for Android by clicking here.

So, what are you waiting for! Download the WAOW news app today!