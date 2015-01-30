Molly Koweek

Molly joined the Newsline 9 team in September 2014.

She previously worked as a writer for WHDH in Boston.

Molly graduated from Boston University in May 2014. There, she majored in journalism with a concentration in broadcast journalism, and minored in Spanish. While in Boston she interned on WHDH's assignment desk and on a talk show at WCVB.

In her free time Molly loves to travel. She spent a semester studying at a university in Quito, Ecuador.

Molly is very excited to cover the happenings in Wisconsin.

Contact Molly: Email | Twitter | Facebook