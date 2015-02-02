Mark McPherson joined the Newsline 9 team in January of 2015 as the 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor.

Mark grew up in the Twin Cities and has a Mass Communications degree from Winona State University.

Before coming to Wausau, Mark spent more than 10 years in La Crosse, where he worked for WKBT-TV. He was hired as a photographer just before the 2004 presidential election and fell in love with news. He worked his way through reporting, producing and anchoring, and even did a week of sports.

Mark enjoys the outdoors and is looking forward to skiing and golfing in the Central Wisconsin area.

Mark is anxious to be a part of the Wausau community. If you see him in public, say hello! And if you have any story ideas he'd like to hear them.

Contact Mark: Email | Facebook | Twitter