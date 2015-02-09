Terra LaFave, Account Executive - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Terra LaFave, Account Executive

Posted:

Terra LaFave

Account Executive

715.843.9247

tlafave@waow.com

Recently transitioning to WAOW, I bring 10+ years of experience assisting local businesses throughout Central Wisconsin with their television and digital platform advertising needs. I am passionate about understanding my client's needs and goals, and helping them achieve those goals. I enjoy helping to provide ideas and solutions for local advertisers through multi-platform marketing campaigns utilizing a combination of television and internet advertising, delivering the right message, to the right customers, at the right time.

