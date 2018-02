Sports Director - WAOW

Here’s your chance at one of the best sports jobs in the country. You get to cover the Green Bay Packers, The Wisconsin Badgers and some of the best high school sports teams in the area. You even get to host and produce a weekly Packers show during the season. And you get to do it by joining a dominant station that is family owned and operated. Plus, you get to live in a gorgeous part of the country 10 minutes away from lakes, rivers, snow, golf, a ski resort and more.

Quincy Media’s WAOW-TV in Wausau, WI is looking for its next sports director. The position oversees the sports staff as the chief sports journalist and content producer. You must be a leader and someone willing to do it all—shoot, write, edit, anchor and produce. This is not an entry level position. Qualified candidates must have experience as an anchor/reporter.

If you think you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager

cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer