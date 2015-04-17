Antigo tornado sirens turned off; residents asked to look at other options Posted: Friday, April 17, 2015 6:15 PM EDT Posted:

Tornado sirens have been turned off in one central Wisconsin city. Leaders in Antigo say there are better options for residents to use.



"Our sirens were aging, they had reached a useful life," said Mark Desotell, the Antigo director of administrative services.



The city council decided last fall to stop using the sirens.



"If at night or people are inside with the air conditioner and TV on, most times those outdoors sirens aren't heard," said Brad Henricks, the Langlade County emergency management director



"If we were to reinvest in the sirens, we would've added an additional one in the city at an expense of $60,000 for just standard sirens," said Desotell.



City and county leaders suggest other options for people to use.



"Use your television and radio during inclement weather,” said Desotell. “You can use smart phones as one technology that gives weather alerts."



Another tool is a NOAA weather radio.



"You're going to get immediate weather forecasting and severe weather announcements on the radio day, and night and can actually be heard in your home," said Desotell.



The city was looking into installing these radio's in city parks and baseball fields, but leaders had some concerns.



"You get into a concession stand and people are busy, they might unplug a NOAA radio for a coffee pot," said Desotell.



“Right now, we've decided we won't go that approach," said Desotell.



Desotell says some people are concerned about losing the sirens, but they also realize there are new tools that can alert them. He says people now need to turn to those options.



City leaders say you can find NOAA radios at your local electronics store.

