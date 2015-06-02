Emily Thornton joined the Newsline 9 team in May 2015.

Emily is originally from St. Charles, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. While in Champaign, she interned at WICD NewsChannel 15, anchored, produced and reported for UI-7 News and worked for the Daily Illini. Emily also interned at WGN-TV and WXRT in Chicago.

In her free time, she loves to travel, spend time in the Northwoods and watch TV.

Emily is very excited to get to know the Wausau area and meet people throughout the community.

Contact Emily: Email | Facebook | Twitter