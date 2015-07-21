WAOW has an immediate opening for a passionate Multimedia Journalist to join its award-winning team.

We want a creative storyteller who will fight for the lead story and showcase his or her work on multiple platforms every day, including television, web, mobile and social media. The ideal candidate must have a strong desire for news, with the ability to handle breaking news and live shots with confidence and ease.

This is the perfect job for an ambitious, aggressive, curious and motivated journalist. This is not a job for someone who expects “down time.” The successful candidate will have proven skills to develop sources, work a beat, and have solid writing and editing skills.

A degree in journalism or a related field is preferred, along with on-air television experience. Experience with AVID iNews and MediaComposer is a bonus. A valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record required.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Mark Durham

News Director mdurham@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer