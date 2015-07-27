Police renew search for lion-like animal

Officers armed with rifles and Department of Natural Resources staff carrying tranquilizer guns searched a ravine and surrounding neighborhood for an elusive lion-like animal after police were among those who spotted big cat in Milwaukee.



Police called in canine units as they searched thick bushes near Lincoln Creek Sunday. Curious citizens joined in the search, even though police warned residents to stay away from the area where the animal was last spotted. Several sightings were reported Saturday night and Sunday, including at least two by police.



The animal was first spotted by a citizen Monday in a neighborhood at least five miles from where police were searching Sunday.