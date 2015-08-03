Courtney Terlecki joined Newsline 9 as a Multimedia Journalist in July 2015.

Courtney is from a small suburb of Chicago, IL (Don't worry she's not a Bears fan!) and graduated from DePaul University with her Master's degree in Sports Journalism. While in Chicago Courtney spent her time interning with WGN-TV and Comcast SportsNet where she was able to learn from some of the best in the business. Courtney also spent time anchoring, producing and reporting for Good Day DePaul.

In her free time, Courtney loves to spend time outdoors, travel, and watch the Chicago Blackhawks. Courtney is excited to be in Central Wisconsin and can't wait to learn more about Wausau.

Contact Courtney: Email | Twitter | Facebook