Current Forecast

Monday night: Clearing and rather cool.

Low: 43 Wind: NW 1 - 5

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 75 Wind: West becoming SW 5-15

I'm glad the fall-like weather will move away over the next day or so. However as skies clear out Monday night with light winds, we will have some very cool overnight lows. Readings should reach the low 40s in many spots with mid to upper 30s not out of the question is some low-lying rural areas. That is not exactly what our garden plants want to hear. Regardless of the cool start, Tuesday will be a very pleasant day with lots of sunshine and highs rebounding nicely to the mid 70s. It won't be overly breezy either. Definitely get out there and make the most of it because rather soggy weather returns Wednesday.

A low pressure system will push in from the west with a warm front Wednesday morning followed by a cold front Wednesday evening. With a strong surge of moisture from the south feeding into this system, we could have widespread rainfall amounts around an inch Wednesday with localized totals over 1.5 inches. That would push our monthly totals up into the 6 to 8 inch range in much of the region. That is about double our normal for June. The rain will likely keep our highs just into the low 70s Wednesday.

Thursday will be a quieter day with partial sunshine along with lows around 61 and highs near 76. Another low pressure area will impact parts of Wisconsin later Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers. There is not a lot of agreement yet by the models as to which part of the state will be hit the most by that system, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Dry and comfortable weather is expected to return beyond that with highs in the mid 70s Sunday and upper 70s Monday. It should be very nice. In fact the extended outlook for the 4th of July and even the 5th shows more sunshine with a warming trend. We might actually climb back into the 80s. It sort of looks like the best of summer is out in front of us yet.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:55 p.m., 26-June 2017