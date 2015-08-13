Current Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Some increase in clouds possible late.

Low: 58 Wind: SE ~5

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy, much warmer and more humid. 30% chance of showers and T-storms north of Wausau during the afternoon.

High: 88 Wind: SW 15-25, with higher gusts

Quiet but comfortable conditions occurred through the day, with highs ranging through the 70s to around 80, and light easterly winds.

Very warm and humid weather will develop Saturday and linger through the middle of next week.

Southwest winds will be gusty Saturday. A cold front will approach northwestern Wisconsin later in the day, possible triggering a few showers and T-storms north of Wausau. The chance of showers and T-storms will spread southward during the evening and overnight as the cold front settles into the state. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain will be possible.

The chance of showers and storms will continue Sunday as a wave of low pressure tracks through. Strong to severe storms will be possible.

Some shower and T-storm activity will be possible Monday and Tuesday especially across the northern part of the area.

A cold front is expected to approach Wisconsin Tuesday night and push through Wednesday, with showers and T-storms likely. The passage of the front will bring somewhat cooler and less humid weather Thursday into Friday. There will be a chance of showers and storms Friday as a wave of low pressure tracks through.

Have a good night and a serene Saturday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 9, 2017