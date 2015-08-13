Current Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light rain and snow possible especially north of highway, with minor slushy accumulations possible.

Low: 34 Wind: NW 8-16

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer.

High: 57 Wind: N/NW 6-15, diminishing during the afternoon

Cloud cover lingered through the afternoon, along with areas of very light rain and drizzle. Highs ranged mainly through the 40s, with some low 50s across the south.

The low pressure system responsible for the rain, T-storms, and drizzle will move away slowly to the northeast through tonight. Some lingering light rain and snow is expected across the northern part of the state--mainly north of highway 8—with some slushy accumulations possible.

As a result of the continued wet weather pattern, many rivers and streams in the central and northern part of the state remain at high levels with swift currents.

Quieter and milder weather is expected Friday through the weekend. A weak cold front will slip southward into the state Saturday night and Sunday, leading to a slight chance of showers across the northern part of the area, and bringing some cooling Sunday.

Unsettled weather conditions look to return next week. Low pressure systems are forecast to affect the area later Monday and Tuesday, then again later in the week. The system Monday will bring more rain, the chance of T-storms, and breezy winds.

As part of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin there will be a statewide Tornado Drill this evening at 6:45 p.m.

Have a good night and a fine Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. April 20, 2017