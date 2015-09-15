Area community supports teen battling cancer

An area high school is supporting one of its own that's battling cancer. 18-year-old William Maki is a senior at Owen-Withee High School.

He underwent surgery to amputate his leg Tuesday afternoon and more than 500 people were by his side "Wearing White for Will."

"He's a great kid he really is," said 7-12 school counselor, Morgan Mueller.

Locker 16 at Owen-Withee High School sits dormant as Maki undergoes surgery to amputate his leg at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

"It was just total shock when we heard the news," said Mueller.

The three sport athlete was diagnosed with bone cancer in his left leg on July 1st.

"Originally it was we're going to try this round of chemo to see if it shrinks the tumor but unfortunately the tumor kept growing and the next obvious step would be to amputate," said Mueller.

That's when the idea of "Wear White for Will" came up.

"White represents all colors, we want to show support on the biggest surgery of his life, and that you are being supported," said Mueller.

More than 500 students at Owen-Withee wore white, but that's not all. At least 15 to 20 surrounding schools also sported their white gear and posted the pictures to a fundraising page on Facebook.

A student, friend, and classmate bringing together several communities in his fight against cancer.

A fundraising effort has been set up to help the family. It's on Facebook called "Willpower Fundraising."

There you will see pictures of the different schools in the area wearing white as well as information on a fundraiser held for William in October.