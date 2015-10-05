Evening Anchor - WAOW

If you’re ready, this is your chance to be a prime-time anchor at a dominant station. You would solo anchor our 9 p.m. news and co-anchor our 10 p.m. news. Plus, you get to work for a family owned company who loves broadcasting and cares deeply about the product and their people. You also get to live in a gorgeous part of the country 10 minutes away from lakes, rivers, walking trails, golf, a ski resort and more. And you can enjoy all of that while working in a talented newsroom built with exceptional people who will help you succeed.

Quincy Media’s WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin is looking for Monday through Friday evening anchor to join our team. We need a great storyteller, and incredible writer and someone who loves to make the team around them even stronger. You must love news, and be driven to make a difference in our community. Two years previous experience as an anchor preferred.

If this sounds like you, you should apply for one of the best jobs you will ever have. To be considered, please send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager

cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW is proud to be a Quincy Media station with paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of insurance benefits. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer