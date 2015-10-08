News Director - WAOW

See if this sounds better than what you’re doing right now. You get to lead a newsroom loaded with talent at a dominant television station. You get to work for a family owned company who still loves broadcasting and cares deeply about the product and their people. And you get to live in a gorgeous part of the country 10 minutes away from lakes, rivers, snow, golf, a ski resort and more. And we actually believe in a work life balance. (Yes, we do. And you would too if you lived in a place like this!)

Quincy Media’s WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin is looking for an experienced newsroom manager. We need a strong leader with at least five years of experience. We need a great storyteller and someone who lives to make the team around them even stronger. You have to love news. And I mean love it. You have to be a catalyst and a leader in our digital and social efforts and set the tone every day in the newsroom.

If that’s you, this could be one of the best jobs you will ever have.

You will report to the General Manager and you will have the chance to work closely with other department heads to help us reach our next level of success.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer