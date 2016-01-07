Jefferson Award Winner: Wausau businessman Dan Maas

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Dan Maas of Wausau and his Chatterbox Charities, which provides financial and volunteer help to a number non-profit organizations helping children, is the Jefferson Award winner for January.

"If you can just help your neighbor a little bit, it makes such a difference," Maas said.

His passion for volunteering and charity work started when he was in college.

"Our marketing association was involved in Special Olympics and just watching those kids, and how they have disabilities and will stop and help somebody else, that image never leaves my mind," Maas said.

Maas says since 2008 his charity has donated $130,000 to literacy programs, YMCA membership drives and organizations that provide services to the needy, like the Salvation Army and Neighbors's Place.

Since he began managing the former American Legion Golf Course -- now called Tribute Golf Course and Bunkers Restaurant -- he is adding more benefits to include veterans.

Being a volunteer isn't always about money, he said.

"If you could just give a half hour a week to someone that can't do it, that will just spread. It is a good contagious thing. That is just fantastic when you make a little bit of a difference. You never know how far it's going to go."