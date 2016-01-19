UPDATE: Seven Central Wisconsin men face child enticement charges

A special task force in Marathon County aimed at catching online predators did just that last week, landing seven Central Wisconsin men behind bars.

"It's main focus is to enforce laws that pertain to crimes against children, specifically electronic crimes, such as internet crimes," said Marathon County Sheriff's Department Detective Dan McGhee.

Marathon County Sheriff's Investigators told Newsline 9 Bret Harftvedt of Schofield, Griffin Waldinger of Wausau, Jason Weise of Marshfield, Charles Wowland of Wausau, Jacob Smith of Neillsville, Christopher Kathamegos of Tomahawk and Richard Ross of Marathon all face charges of child enticement which is a felony.The men range in age from 24 to 41.

"The individuals that were arrested had ample notification of our perceived age and the intent that they had to do with this person of underage status," said McGhee.

According to a criminal complaint, officials posed as a 15-year-old girl in a Craiglist ad and all seven men set up meetings with the girl with what officials said was an intent for sex.

"Many of these conversations are not initiated if they're sexual in nature or drug related in nature are not initiated by the undercover personnel, they're actually initiated by the suspect," said McGhee.

Investigators said the goal of the crackdown on child predators is to be aggressive and stop the behavior.

"I hope our citizens of our community realize we are doing this to help protect their children that is our goal first and foremost, our task force goal, if we can prevent one victim from being victimized it's a success," said McGhee.

Investigators said this won't be the last operation and they plan on continuing as long as it's needed.

Marathon County Sheriff's Department, Wausau, and Everest Metro police departments teamed up for the operation.