Young Merrill woman who survived 2012 drunken-driving crash dies

MERRILL (WAOW) - About 3 1/2 years after surviving a horrific drunken-driving crash that killed a friend and her sister and sent another friend to prison, Jerrica Woller has died after slipping and falling, Lincoln County Coroner Paul Proulx said Monday.

Woller, of Merrill, died Sunday morning at a Wausau hospital following the accident at a Merrill home earlier that morning, Proulx said.

Alcohol was involved, he said, declining to elaborate and saying more details would be released Tuesday.

Ashley Baumann of Merrill was sentenced to seven years in prison for driving drunk in June 7, 2012, and killing Misty Glisch, 31, and Jessica Hartwig, 33, and severely injuring Woller, then 31, in a rollover crash. Hartwig and Woller are sisters.

A Lincoln County jury found Baumann, now 28, guilty of two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Using DNA and accident reconstruction evidence, prosecutors convinced the jury that Baumann was driving when her car went off a Merrill road at nearly 100 mph.

Witnesses said the women had been drinking after playing softball.

Baumann did not testify during the trial but investigators testified that she told them she remembered drinking the night of the crash, not driving.

Baumann's blood taken more than five hours after the crash showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.157 percent, nearly double the legal limit to drive, according to trial testimony.