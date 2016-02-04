Jefferson Award Winner: Dr. Karla Sathre

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Giving homeless animals a second chance is the goal of WAOW-TV'S February Jefferson Award for community volunteers.

Dr. Karla Sathre, a Wausau veterinarian, saw her dream of a "no-kill" animal shelter become reality.

In 2008, after years of planning and fund raising, New Life Pet Adoption Center opened near Marathon.

"This is a whole big family here that makes it happen, and I feel blessed to be a part of that," Dr. Sathre said.

Cleaning cages is one of her favorite things to do during the 30 hours a week she spends volunteering at the shelter.

It does not go unnoticed by other volunteers.

"Dr. Karla is the backbone of our facility. She donates tremendous amounts of time and helps with fundraising," volunteer Amanda Sonnentag of Marathon said.

Most of the animals in the shelter are surrendered by their owners and will live there until adopted.

Volunteers credit the shelter with saving the lives of nearly 900 animals.

Dr. Sathre hopes her story of dedicated volunteers inspires others to do the same.

"It makes you feel good," she said. "It is a fantastic outlet and a boost."

