UPDATE: Police ID Wausau woman found dead in tavern

Authorities have released the name of the Wausau woman found dead inside of Denmar Tavern Tuesday.

They say 30-year-old Autumn Woodward's body was discovered in the bathroom.

Her body was sent for an autopsy. Results have not been released yet but police officials say they believe she died from a drug overdose.

“Preliminarily the cause of death knowing who she is and our past history with her we suspect drugs may have played a part,” said Lt. Bill Kolb with the Wausau Police Department.

Both pills and needles were found in her purse.

Officials say a Denmar Tavern staff member found Woodward in a bar bathroom and called 911.

“Efforts to revive her were attempted for quite some time but she was unable to be revived and pronounced dead,” Kolb said.

She was given Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

“Things that have to be present in order for that medication to work and that is the person has to have a pulse still and actually has to be circulating blood,” said Allan Antolik, a Paramedic Battalion Chief with the Wausau Fire Department.

By the time paramedics arrived, she was already too far gone.

“Sad, tragedy, because even though they're going through their struggles that may involve the criminal activity at that time a lot of these people don't want to be the people they are with these addictions,” Kolb said.

The fact that she was so young didn't change her odds.

“When I hear 30-years-old for us from a paramedic standpoint, the age doesn't matter who you are, your background, it doesn't matter, when we see the drug overdoses, it's across the board,” Antolik said.

This scenario is becoming more common. Wausau paramedics say they've seen a boost in overdoses in the past five years.

Newsline 9 reached out to Denmar Tavern for comment. They declined an interview.

This is the second death at the bar in less than six months.

A man died suddenly in September.

Wausau police officials say the staff is being very cooperative with this latest investigation.

"Denmar is a bar that we've had very little problems at. I feel like these two deaths could have happened at any number of bars given the circumstances I know about both cases,” Kolb said. “I don't believe Denmar should be a bar that's a reputation for drug dealing or anything of that nature because I'm very familiar with both cases and it had nothing to do with what went on in the bar."

The bar was open Tuesday and Wednesday.









************************************************

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 30-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Wausau tavern Tuesday, police said.

The woman, who died of an apparent drug overdose, was discovered about 4 p.m. at the Denmar Tavern in the 600 block of West Thomas Street, Lt. Dwayne Dachel said.

Dachel said needles were found in the bathroom and the woman may have been inside 45 minutes before she was discovered.

No other details were immediately released.



