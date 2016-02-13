Dogs take over Wausau Center Mall

The Paper Cities Kennel Club of Central Wisconsin held a purebred "dog demo" on Saturday in Wausau Center Mall.

Purebred dogs, including shepherds, terriers, and more, were showcased in the center of the mall while they performed tricks and showed off their skills.

Deb Raatz is the president of the Paper Cities Kennel Club. She explained that the purpose of the event was to show the community different breeds and how to train them.

"We show them different groups of dogs, and they get a chance to meet them up close and ask questions about them, ask questions about dogs in general, and also show people some things they can do with their own dogs," Raatz said.

Some owners brought their therapy dogs to the mall so shoppers could learn about their training and service.

The event also featured a dog parade, obedience demonstrations, and dancing dogs.