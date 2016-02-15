$68,000 of heroin, meth found in Portage County bust

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- A 36-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested after police seized heroin and methamphetamine worth $68,000, the Stevens Point Police Department said Monday.

Jason Cortright was arrested Friday after police said he had a package of heroin delivered to his apartment in Stevens Point. Police got the tip from officials in San Bernardino, California where the package came from.

Police said the package contained 107 grams of heroin. When officials searched Cortright's apartment, they said they found 136 grams of meth.

"It's a pretty good amount," said Stevens Point Police Assistant Chief Tony Babl. "You normally see smaller amounts, but this was a large amount ready to be divided up for delivery to other people."

Officials say Cortright admitted to officers that he was expecting a package of heroin from California.

He appeared in court in Portage County Monday afternoon. Cortright has not been charged yet, but officials said they have recommended felony charges.

Cortright is being held in Portage County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He'll appear back in court Feb. 29.

In the midst of a heroin epidemic, police said the thousands of dollars of drugs they recovered is just a start.

"It's great for the community because we did find the source, or a source," said Babl. "I mean this is just one drop in the bucket I'm sure for the sources, especially when they come from other states, but we usually don't find sources like this."

