WAOW program alerts due to WIAA

Due to WIAA State Hockey and Basketball, the following shows and times may be affected. WAOW asks for your understanding and that you help us support student athletes in Wisconsin.

March 3

WIAA Hockey will air from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday on Newsline 9. Newscasts will air normally.

March 8 and March 9

The Doctors, Harry and Dr. Phil @ 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, The Doctors, Harry and Dr. Phil will not air on 9.1. Dr. Phil will air at 12 p.m. the next business day on CW 9.2.

General Hospital @ 1 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, General Hospital will not be airing. Please join us in celebrating our local high school athletes as they travel on this journey.

Entertainment Tonight @ 6:30 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Entertainment Tonight will air at approximately 3:06 a.m. tonight/early morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Grey’s Anatomy @ 7 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Grey’s Anatomy will air at approximately 12:06 a.m. tonight/early Friday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Scandal @ 8 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Scandal will air at approximately 1:06 a.m. tonight/early Friday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

How to Get Away with Murder @ 9 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, How to Get Away with Murder will air at approximately 2:06 a.m. tonight/early Friday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

March 9

Live with Kelly & Ryan @ 9 a.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Live with Kelly & Ryan will air at approximately 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Once Upon a Time @ 7 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Once Upon a Time will air at approximately 12:06 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD @ 8 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will air at approximately 1:06 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

20/20 @ 9 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, 20/20 will air at approximately 2:06 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

March 10

NBA Saturday Primetime: San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Due to WIAA Basketball, NBA Saturday Primetime: San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder will air @ 7PM p.m. tonight on CW 9.2

March 15

The Doctors, Harry and Dr. Phil @ 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, The Doctors, Harry and Dr. Phil will not air on 9.1. Dr. Phil will air at 12 p.m. the next business day on CW 9.2.

General Hospital @ 1 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, General Hospital will not be airing. Please join us in celebrating our local high school athletes as they travel on this journey.

Entertainment Tonight @ 6:30 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Entertainment Tonight will air at approximately 3:06 a.m. tonight/early morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Grey’s Anatomy @ 7 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Grey’s Anatomy will air at approximately 1:06 a.m. tonight/early Friday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Scandal @ 8 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Scandal will air at approximately 2:06 a.m. tonight/early Friday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

How to Get Away with Murder: Season Finale @ 9 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, How to Get Away with Murder will air at approximately 12:06 a.m. tonight/early Friday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

March 16

Live with Kelly & Ryan @ 9 a.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Live with Kelly & Ryan will air at approximately 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Once Upon a Time @ 7 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Once Upon a Time will air at approximately 12:06 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD @ 8 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will air at approximately 1:06 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

20/20 @ 9 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, 20/20 will air at approximately 2:06 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

March 17

For the People @ 7 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, For the People will air at approximately 12:35 a.m. tonight/early Saturday morning. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Deception @ 8 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, Deception will air at approximately 11:35 p.m. tonight. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.

Roseanne: The Return – A Special Edition of 20/20 @ 9 p.m.

Due to WIAA Basketball, 20/20 will air at approximately 10:35 p.m. tonight. REGARDING DVR-ING, PLEASE BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE EVENT THAT WIAA RUNS OVER.