WAOW program alerts due to WIAA

Due to WIAA State Basketball, the following shows and times may be affected. WAOW asks for your understanding and that you help us support student athletes in Wisconsin.More >>
Due to WIAA State Basketball, the following shows and times may be affected. WAOW asks for your understanding and that you help us support student athletes in Wisconsin.More >>
Check scores from the first round of the WIAA boys basketball tournament.More >>
Check scores from the first round of the WIAA boys basketball tournament.More >>
Highlights and scores from girls basketball regional finals including a court storm at a local school.More >>
Highlights and scores from girls basketball regional finals including a court storm at a local school.More >>
Goaltender Michael Janke saved 40 the 41 shots he saw and forward Ben Peloquin scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to propel D.C. Everest to its first ever trip to the WIAA state hockey tournament.More >>
Goaltender Michael Janke saved 40 the 41 shots he saw and forward Ben Peloquin scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to propel D.C. Everest to its first ever trip to the WIAA state hockey tournament.More >>
Saturday was the final night of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison at the Kohl Center. 15 wrestlers from around the area advanced to the finals, but only five walked away with crowns.More >>
Saturday was the final night of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison at the Kohl Center. 15 wrestlers from around the area advanced to the finals, but only five walked away with crowns.More >>
Fifteen area wrestlers will compete for state championships on Friday, while several girls basketball teams advanced to the regional final round.More >>
Fifteen area wrestlers will compete for state championships on Friday, while several girls basketball teams advanced to the regional final round.More >>
Jake Sullivan hit a 3-pointer as time expired Thursday night to complete a season sweep of Marathon. Those highlights and more in WAOW's Thursday Sports Report.More >>
Jake Sullivan hit a 3-pointer as time expired Thursday night to complete a season sweep of Marathon. Those highlights and more in WAOW's Thursday Sports Report.More >>
Wednesday night, senior goaltender Chloe Westberg pitched her second straight shutout - stopping all 14 shots that came her way - as the defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm kept their repeat title hopes alive with a 1-0 overtime win over Fox Cities.More >>
Wednesday night, senior goaltender Chloe Westberg pitched her second straight shutout - stopping all 14 shots that came her way - as the defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm kept their repeat title hopes alive with a 1-0 overtime win over Fox Cities.More >>
SPASH hockey is headed to the sectional final round for the second year in a row after topping Northland Pines 7-6 Wednesday night.More >>
SPASH hockey is headed to the sectional final round for the second year in a row after topping Northland Pines 7-6 Wednesday night.More >>