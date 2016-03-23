Athlete of the Week: Sam Hauser, SPASH - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Sam Hauser, SPASH

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- You can search the annals of Wisconsin high school basketball, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a player with the accolades that SPASH's Sam Hauser has gathered over the past four years.

The future Marquette Golden Eagle led the Panthers to a 100-6 record during his four years with the team, culminating with back-to-back state championships in his junior and senior seasons, and a Co-Mr. Basketball honor.

"It's just really awesome to go out on a bang your senior year," Hauser said. "There are bright things in the future but you've got to enjoy the moment, and it's just really awesome to be a part of."

"What a player, what a tremendous young man," SPASH head coach Scott Anderson said of Hauser during the team's welcome-home championship celebration on Sunday. "I'm going to miss him tremendously, but I can't wait to see the years that follow with his basketball career."

With what the Panthers have accomplished over the past two seasons, and their level of dominance in the 15-16 campaign, many say Hauser's SPASH squad is one of the best to ever grace a high school basketball court in Wisconsin.

"In my opinion I think we're up there with the best of them but that's not for me to decide," Hauser said in an exclusive interview with Newsline 9 after Saturday's championship win. "That's for others to talk about, but it's really cool to be put in that category."

